Erie’s FBI Supervisory Special Agent speaks on current threats to region

Erie’s new Supervisory Special Agent explains some of the current threats in our region.

Special Agent Jason Crouse says the FBI is working closely with law enforcement agencies to address issues and threats to the Erie community.

Crouse identified an increase in crimes against children, fraud, as well as drug violence. These have been identified as the three issues that the FBI is working to combat.

He says combating drug violence has been an initiative in the Erie community for many years. Recently, more resources have become available to address the problem.

“With the new initiatives and the new resources given to us by HIDA being able to bring together state, local, and federal resources to combat that, we’re hoping to make some significant inroads to get those numbers down to address the fentanyl trade, the methamphetamine trade and to lower the overdose rate,” said Jason Crouse, Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI.

Another issue Erie is facing is online scammers. You can find a link to the Internet Crime Complaint Center by clicking here. .

