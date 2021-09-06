Erie’s German Heritage Festival wraps up its 25th year

Erie’s German Heritage Festival wrapped up Sunday at St. Nick’s Grove.

Folks are thrilled it even happened this year after the pandemic canceled last year’s event.

Those in attendance say they enjoyed the German music, dancing and great food…all to celebrate the German culture. People such as Alice Redwing celebrates these special weekends because of her German heritage.

“It just made my day that they said they were going to be out here this year. I will not miss it, I take off work…,” said Alice Redwing, attendee, German Heritage Festival.

This was the 25th year the festival has been held, not including last year’s cancellation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists