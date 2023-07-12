As revitalization continues in downtown Erie and more employees return to work after the pandemic, we have an inside look at one Erie business that’s relocating their corporate headquarters to State Street.

This fall, downtown Erie could see 80 more employees as Great Lakes Insurance opens their new headquarters on State Street.

With construction complete in August, Pete Zaphiris from Great Lakes Insurance said this building will add to the momentum taking place in the city.

“I look at this building as the entrance to downtown, you know, where 12th and State, twenty-some cars a day. I watch as every one fills in between us, the EDDC is down on 4th and 5th Street, Value Momentum just took over the building at 11th and State, as this thing all develops, Erie’s going to explode downtown.” Zaphiris said.

Zaphiris said they’re bringing an old building back to life with all new technology.

The building lights up at night at includes and will include amenities like a fitness center with showers as well as office spaces with views of downtown.

Zaphiris said he hopes the building will serve as a place for organizations to gather and be part of the downtown community.

“We put a rooftop deck on, so that we can actually host functions down here. We’re going to do things with the philharmonic, we’re going to do things with the young Erie professionals, the chamber of commerce will host events right downtown overlooking the city,” Zaphiris went on to say.