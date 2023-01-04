One community staple has asked for a helping hand this new year.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStores is in need of new donations. The donations they receive go towards their Habitat for Humanity building projects.

They are also used for the re-store and sell at an affordable price. This includes kitchen cabinets, home décor, and furniture.

“I know the new year people are always refreshing and trying new and different things, and as you are cleaning out, just keep in mind that we accept a wide range of items,” said Sara Harris, Erie Habitat for Humanity.

They accept donations Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on Pittsburgh Avenue.