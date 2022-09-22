Students from several local high schools are learning about civic engagement.

Each year around Constitution Day, students learn about what local, state and federal governments do. It’s an effort from Senator Pat Toomey’s office and Gannon University to host the annual Youth Civic Engagement Symposium.

Tuesday, students learned about how government operates and the importance of voting and running for office. One leader from Erie Together said it’s important for young people to understand civic engagement.

“Today they’re learning about the executive, legislative and judicial branches of federal, state and local government, learning what it means to be involved in public service, run for public office, the importance of voting, what these different positions within each of the governments do, so they can really think about their futures,” said Mary Bulah, Erie Together.

Erie Together is a movement that was launched more than 10 years ago. It’s goal is to achieve economic stability for all Erie County residents.