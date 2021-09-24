Erie’s hockey community gears up for Shriner’s Charity Cup at ERIEBANK Sports Park

Erie’s hockey community is coming together with some big name help for the Shriner’s Children’s Charity Cup.

The event features 12 straight hours of ice hockey at Erie Bank Sports Park.

The opening faceoff for the first game is 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. There will be eight games played, ending with the celebrity game at 6:30 p.m.

The last of celebrities this year includes former Pittsburgh Penguins Phil Borque, the “Ol’ Two-Niner” and Tyler Kennedy.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the Shriner’s Hospital in Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists