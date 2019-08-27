Erie’s Homecoming brings investors to Erie from around the country

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is continuing to see the impact through this year’s Erie Homecoming.

Different investors throughout the country are continuing to look into Erie after different projects were showcased during the event.

60 million dollars of investment was announced during the event, but the hope is to have more money flowing for projects quickly.

“The next goal is to take this initial round of projects and find investors that are looking for those projects. I think that those conversations are underway. I know a number of people are looking at and then just tell the story broader and broader across the country, tell Erie’s story,” said James Grunke, President/CEO, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

There hasn’t been an announcement yet if another homecoming will be hosted next year.