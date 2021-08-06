Erie’s Honeybaked Ham giving back to law enforcement

Erie’s Honeybaked Ham is offering a token of appreciation to the law enforcement in Erie County.

This is the second year Honeybaked Ham has taken the initiative to give back to all local law enforcement in the county.

The company is known for the most flavorful hand-glazed hams and turkey breasts.

Sgt. Tom Lenox, the coordinator of the Police Athletic League, says the collaboration with the company has opened doors for the program.

“That being said, it just opened up the collaboration some of the positive things that we were doing in the city with the Police Athletic League,” said Sgt. Thomas Lenox, coordinator, Police Athletic League.

When a customer buys a Honeybaked Ham sandwich, some of the proceeds will go to the Police Athletic League.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list