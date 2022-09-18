In downtown Erie, Irish heritage continues to be celebrated.

Guests wore their favorite green shirts and Irish apparel for the final day of Irish Fest in Erie.

Throughout the weekend, there was plenty of Irish music, dancing, cuisine, and tons of family fun.

Irish ties to the community run deep at Saint Patrick’s Church, and organizers are happy to celebrate that history.

“We’re here at Saint Patrick’s Church. It’s been here, I forget exactly how long, (since) the early 1900s. So it’s been here about 120 years. We’ve had this Irish culture down here in the heart of downtown Erie, so it’s great to get the whole community down here for this weekend,” said Vinnie Halupczynski, co-chair for beer at Irish Fest.

The festival has been around since 1993.