Erie’s Jazz and Blues Festival goes virtual with live streaming performances

If you are missing Erie’s live music this summer, this year’s Blues and Jazz Festival is coming up.

Here is more on how this festival will be taking place.

This year the Jazz and Blues Festival will be live streamed on WQLN on the first weekend of August.

Organizers of the Jazz and Blues Festival weren’t happy with their alternatives until WQLN stepped in and offered to make the festival a live broadcast.

“Keeping it live and not having a bunch of prerecorded clips made it seem real to us,” said John Vanco, Artistic Director of the Blues and Jazz Festival.

The festival will be streaming on August 1st and 2nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

One organizer said that she hopes the event gives the community something to look forward to.

“It’s really nice to have that cultural aspect still somewhat tie into everything that’s going on and have a little normalcy attached to it,” said Rebecca Styn, Interim Board President of the Jazz and Blues Festival.

Organizers are encouraging people to bring whatever device they choose to stream the festival on outside to make it feel like years previous.

“I think its going to have a real feel of a festival so we’re telling people to take their screens out in the backyard, out on the porch and relax and pretend at Frontier Park,” said Vanco.

Though the festival is not happening in Frontier Park, one organizer said the live stream would not be possible without board members and sponsors.

“Our presenting sponsor Highmark has been wonderful and then other sponsors such as PNC and the Dorris Duke Foundation through Erie Arts and Culture have provided funding in order for us tp be able to even have this feasible,” said Styn.

For more information about this year’s Jazz and Blues Festival click here.