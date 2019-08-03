Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival is underway

Thousands of music lovers are expected to attend this weekend’s 27th annual Jazz and Blues Festival in Frontier Park.

John Vanco, Artistic Director for Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival tells us, “It’s pretty much a celebration of jazz and blues. Two of America’s most important art forms. It’s also now a celebration of art in all it’s forms.”

There’s something for everyone this weekend with an abundant amount of activities from art, music and conservation.

The festival gives people the opportunity to learn something new.

There are some traffic tips you need to be aware of this weekend.

“The easiest thing to do is park at one of the park and rides either at Liberty Park or the one at 12th and Lincoln. We have a shuttle that runs continuously between those two parks,” Vanco adds.

It’s also important to be aware of where you’re parking legally. Many parking lots on 8th street will be off limits for the festival including the Country Fair and Romolo’s Chocolates.

Michael Sean Adamaszek, Romolo’s employee says, “We just want to make sure that everyone is safe, so that’s why we have limited parking right now for Romolo’s customers only. We want to make sure that everyone doesn’t get piled up in one area.”

The festival will take place through Sunday until 10PM.