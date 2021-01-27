Erie’s Jeremy Long composes online episodes of ‘The Honeyzoomers’

Some of the talent looking to put an Erie-based musical on Broadway aren’t waiting for the lights to come back on.

They are putting episodes online of “The Honeyzoomers” — formatted after the Jackie Gleason classic “The Honeymooners,” but set during the pandemic.

Erie’s Jeremy Long composes the music and Charles Messina writes the episodes.

It’s the story of a brother and sister in quarantine, and the actors perform their parts alone on cell phones, then the finished show is edited together.

“I’m just so grateful for it, because it really has been a gift and not a compromise and not a ‘well this is good enough.’ It’s really been the most fulfilling thing I’ve done artistically in a very long time, I’m so happy about it,” said Joli Tribuzio, star/editor, “The Honeyzoomers.”

