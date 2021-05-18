Erie’s JFK Center is the second location for the Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System.

The programs mission is to assist refugees and immigrant patients.

They oversee at least 86% of those patients coming from different parts of the world to Erie.

There are several infection disease specialists treating patients that may have HIV and other diseases.

An infectious disease specialist of MHEDS said that they provide primary health care services to the medically at risk and low income patient populations of Northwest Pennsylvania.

“New immigrants also new Americans are fleeing countries with war, severe poverty, and a lot of them did not have any health care at all,” said Zahida Bahatti, MD, Infectious Disease, MHEDS.

The first location of MHEDS is located at 2928 Peach Street.