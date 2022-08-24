(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local food manufacturer has announced plans to expand into Wichita, Kansas.

JTM Foods — a producer of snack pies and other treats — has broken ground on a manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods is headquartered in Erie.

The company plans to invest $40 million into equipment and facilities and will hire 150 people over the next two years.

“After exploring options across multiple states and locales, the strong public/private partnerships (in Wichita), linking government, business, academic and community interests together convinced us that Wichita was the ‘best choice’ for JTM’s future expansion,” said Monty Pooley, JTM Foods president and CEO.

“This is all good news for Erie and our current team,” said Michael Brookhart, JTM Foods director of marketing and sales planning. “JTM is solidifying our number-one position in snack pies making our Erie operations even more secure and important while adding additional capacity and service for the Western United States.”