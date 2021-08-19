Erie’s law enforcement and fire department to hold final summer event

The Community Partnership Council, along with the Erie Police and Fire Departments, are making more steps to build community relationships.

Erie’s law enforcement and fire department will showcase their final summer event next Wednesday, August 25, at Rodger Young Park and Bayview Park.

District Attorney Jack Daneri’s Office provided the funds for this final event. The event will also include a community cookout.

Jack Daneri and others say this will be a good time to build stronger relationships for Erie residents with Erie Police and firefighters.

“It’s important that we show that our reality is not the other states and other city’s reality, and we keep it like that,” said Tyshun Taylor, mentor.

“20 years ago, people would look sideways at this kind of interaction, and now we’ve seen, over last summer and this summer, that trust building,” said Jack Daneri, District Attorney.

“They get to know the police as people, they get to know the firefighters as people, they get to have some fun and really enjoy it. So, we’re really excited about this,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The community event is taking place Wednesday, Aug. 25th, at Rodger Young Park from noon to 1:30 p.m. and at Bayview Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

