Erie’s Liberty Plaza sees resurgence of business following revitalization

From a nearly bare parking lot to a busy shopping center full of people spending money.

In the past year, the Liberty Plaza has changed. While some businesses are gone, others are coming and there are big plans for this once-struggling shopping plaza.

“Seeing other businesses increase their traffic in here and thing like that, its really a benefit for Erie but its great for Liberty Plaza.” said Mike Uden, Co-Owner of Stumpy’s Hatchet House.

“For example, Stumpy’s, after they got done shooting axes or whatever, they all want to get something to eat so they all come over here. H&R and even Rent-A-Center, they all come here to eat, even the liquor store workers comes to eat so it helps our businesses pretty nicely.” said Walter Ward, Assistant Manager at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Sherry Bauer Real Estate Services is the broker for the plaza. Bauer says since there have been five new tenants since March and three more are on the horizon.

“It was definitely sleeping back then, but I definitely think there is a lot of interest in the property now. It’s excellent visibility, its excellent parking. There is a lot of traffic, it’s a great synergy for retailers that want to be there.” Bauer said.

Mayor Joe Schember says he remembers when this was all just a bare field, so he is glad to see the progress.

“One of my first jobs in Erie was working at the PNC Bank that used to be located in the middle of the plaza. I lived close enough so that I could walk home and walk to work. It’s nice to see it coming back to life again.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember says the revenue and foot traffic makes Erie tick.

“Just having people here and having them spend money is very important and we will do everything we do to support that revitalization in the plaza.” Schember said.

According to Bauer, the former Radio Shack will become Materialistic Women’s Boutique and the former Peggy’s Diner will soon be replaced by Triple D’s Tastey Grill.