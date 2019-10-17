Erie’s Logistic Plus ranked 54th out of 100 great places to work by Fortune Media

A global logistics company that is headquartered right here in Erie was recently named a best medium-sized workplace in the nation.

Fortune Media recognized Logistics Plus as a great place to work based on what employees reports about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential while working at their job.

Out of 100 companies, Logistics Plus ranked 54th for being a great place to work at.

The CEO of Logistics Plus says this recognition is a testimony to the fun and courteous work culture they have at the company.

“We work hard, but have fun doing it, and treat people right, and keep the kids in Erie that get these great educations here. They don’t have to leave to work for a cool, global company,” said Jim Berlin, CEO, Logistics Plus.

Logistics Plus is a provider of transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and more.