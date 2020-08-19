Erie’s long-term lease deal with the water authority on Erie City Council meeting agenda

Erie’s long-term lease deal with the water authority is on the top of the agenda for tonight’s meeting of Erie City Council.

The deal is expected to give long term stability to the water authority’s lease of the water system for up front money of roughly $95 million through 2040.

One sticking point is the authority’s position that the city pick up costs that total about $350,000 a year. That would be about $14 million over the life of the lease.

Mayor Schember wants to use the money to stabilize city finances and eliminate long-term debt.