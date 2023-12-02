For those who are looking to explore for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift, one local store might have all you’re looking for.

Previously in the Millcreek Mall, Vintage Wonderland Curiosity and Gift Shop has relocated to their new store at 3705 West Lake Rd.

The shop is know as Erie’s most unusual gift shop for their original wide array of handmade items. All of the items are made by 24 local Erie artists and are processed and used to support 24 families in the area.

“When everybody comes in to shop, it helps us it helps other families too,” said Jared Kroto, owner of Vintage Wonderland Curiosity & Gift Shop. “We have candles that turn into liquid hand lotion, we have soaps, bouquets of roses that are actually bouquets of soaps, jewelry that is made out of antique silverware that you can tell its just beautiful, unique unusual items that my artists create for my store only.”

New items arrive to the store daily.