Erie’s Mother Health Services

Nellann Nipper retired as a NICU nurseat Magee Womens UPMC Hamot, but not before spending 50 years helping others out.

“In the 50 years there was a lot,” said Nipper. “You know you’re going to deliveries every day.”

In nursing school, they have simulation labs teaching procedures, but when coming into a hospital setting they have to work with the same team as well as equipment.

“That is what the simulation lab does, said Nipper. “It provides an opportunity in a safe environment for staff to work through emergency situations using high-fidelity manikin.”

We also ventured over to Saint Vincent Hospital where they just opened new women and infant center. The hospital spending $9.5 million on the renovations. More than 20 rooms have been improved with new decor, as well as state of the art technology.

“It’s wonderful,” said mother of two Courtney Sampson. “I had my son there three years ago so I was able to see the old and now new. It’s wonderful, everything is so nice and clean.”

With the ribbon officially cut, expecting mothers can now tour the floor.