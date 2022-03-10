Erie’s newest medical marijuana dispensary is now open for business.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Curaleaf Dispensary, located on upper Peach Street near I-90.

The company said it’s one of the fastest growing dispensary companies of its kind in the region and promises customers a high quality, no nonsense approach in providing information and products to buyers.

“We’re going to be a nice added addition to what’s already here for the medical cannabis industry. And I think that a lot of the patients are going to find that we’re very medically focused and we take great care of the patients that are coming through that door every day,” said Zachary Boon, General Manager, Curaleaf.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The company also offers a full line of products that can be purchased online and picked up in store as well.