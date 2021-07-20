Erie’s newest mural project set to get underway in September

Erie’s newest art project is now set to get underway in September with a combination of sports and art on Erie’s West Waterfront.

It is the latest attraction at the Bayview Park.

A mural is expected to cover both basketball courts from chain link to chain link which is about 11,000 square feet in all.

The idea is to build upon the project is already underway in the park.

“We wanted to help build upon the initiatives that Our West Bayfront and other community partners started in the park, and we saw the addition of the Splash Pad, and the addition of the Erie sign and the swings, and we saw it as a great opportunity to build in those investments,” said Patrick Fisher from Erie Arts and Culture.

The Chroma Guild is providing the artists and two assistants.

