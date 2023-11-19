A brand new indoor pickleball facility is opening its doors to the public on Erie’s east side.

Presque Isle Pickleball, located at 3515 McClelland Ave. held an open house Sunday.

The facility officially opened last Wednesday, but Sunday invited the community inside, to see all they have to offer.

“We saw the success of pickleball facilities in other cities and indeed in our own city with Around the Post having sold out their membership and that told us that there was a lot of demand, especially on this side of town. We’ve got a lot of people in the Harborcreek area, Wesleyville area, and east side of Erie that love to play outside in the summer so we wanted to give them an option in the winter,” said Michael Agresti, co-owner of Presque Isle Pickleball.

Presque Isle Pickleball offers a range of memberships and will be open for bookings 24 hours a day, seven days a week.