A new wellness center held a grand opening this afternoon and showed off some of the services they offer.

Tricryo can be found in the Vista Bella Plaza along west grandview boulevard. Their services include red light therapy, whole body cryotherapy, an infrared sauna, compression therapy, pain management and more.

It’s owner said the services can help athletes to recover faster, increase metabolism, and reduce inflammation on all fronts.

“50 percent of all diseases that people are dying from today are inflammation based so, it’s a really good preventative maintenance for wellness. So, reducing inflammation is the big key and anyone can benefit from that obviously,” said Anne Maleno, owner of Tricryo.

Maleno said she began her business in florida and brought it back home to erie where she hopes people will appreciate it.