Erie’s Night to Shine becomes “Shine-Thru” drive-thru experience for those with special needs

This is the fourth year that Our Lady of Peace and Elevate Church in Erie has hosted the Night to Shine event for those with special needs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they created a fun way to continue prom, but also stay safe.

The Night to Shine event is to celebrate prom for those with special needs ages 14 and up. Due to the pandemic, they changed the name from Night to Shine to Shine-Thru, which is more like a drive-thru prom parade.

Special needs participants like Jacob Leninsky enjoys the festivities and seeing his friends. He says his favorite part of the Shine-Thru was the gift bags.

“I have a crown here and a maraca and a picture frame over here.” Leninsky said.

The Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and, in Erie, hosted by the Our Lady of Peace and Elevate Churches.

“It gives them the sense they are with their peers and, tonight, they are with the families and it gives their families a time to celebrate as well. Then, they get to go home and have their ownparty.” said Linda Hennigan, Event Coordinator at Erie Night to Shine.

During the Shine-Thru, you can stop at any of their shine stations to get your picture taken, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and receive a Chic-Fil-A dinner voucher, but what ties it all together is the red carpet.

“When they arrive, they come up the red carpet and we have a radio transmitter so they can hear their names as we are celebrating them.” Hennigan said.

The Our Lady of Peace and Elevate Churches are not the only ones celebrating tonight. Across the world, there are 700 churches celebrating simultaneously.

“There is a connection you get knowing everyone is doing it and you get the same virtual event with the Tim Tebow message. It’s neat to know that there are so many people around the world that are doing the same thing you’re doing and that certainly connects you .” said Rev. Rich Toohey, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace.

The 2022 Night to Shine event in Erie will be happening around Valentine’s Day next year.