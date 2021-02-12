Erie’s Night to Shine events becomes “Shine-Thru” drive-thru experience

The COVID-19 pandemic may have altered the way we do things for now, but it hasn’t stopped one group of students from shining.

This is the fourth year that Erie has been selected to host the Night to Shine. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is hosted by Our Lady of Peace and Elevate Church.

The event might look a little different this year due to the pandemic. It is now referred to as “Shine-Thru” because the event is to resemble a car drive-thru parade celebration with stopping stations.

The whole vision is to provide an unforgettable prom night experience for those with special needs. There are several stations at the event including Chic-Fil-A handing out dinner vouchers and there is a photography section to get your picture taken.

There will also be delicious treats such as hot chocolate, cookies, and, of course, you can’t forget the shine in this event without those crowns or tiaras.

There will be approximately 70 vehicles going through the event and will be able to enjoy the experience in the comfort of their car.

