Erie’s Police Union Not Offering Comment for the Time Being Regarding Officer’s Firing

Erie’s police union is withholding comment for the time being while deciding the next step after Mayor Joe Schember fired a veteran officer for an email sent to the Mayor and members of the media.

Traffic investigator sergeant Jeff Annunziata expressed frustrations over how police have been portrayed by the media and asked why blacks often play the “race card”.

Mayor Schember announced late Thursday afternoon that Sergeant Annunziata was being terminated for cause citing that the email was written on a computer owned by the City of Erie.

If the F.O.P. union decides to fight the termination the first step would be to file a grievance, which the union has 10 days to do.