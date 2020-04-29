Erie’s Public Schools announces pre-kindergarten and kindergarten online enrollment to begin May 18th

Erie’s Public Schools has announced the launch of online enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2020/2021 school year.

Online enrollment will begin Monday, May 18, 2020.

Erie’s Public Schools asks that all families enroll online because of the current COVID-19 social distancing requirements. All necessary documents can be uploaded online.

Online registration for students in grades 1-12 will be available in the near future.

Families who do not have access to technology or who need in-person support should make an appointment to complete the enrollment process at the district administration building located at 148 W. 21st St. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing childaccounting@eriesd.org or by calling (814) 874-6150.

Children entering pre-kindergarten must be 4-years-old before September 1, 2020.

Children entering kindergarten must be 5-years-old before September 1, 2020.