Erie’s Public Schools awarded nearly $16,000 in innovation arts grants

Erie’s Public Schools awarded nearly $16,000 in annual innovation arts grants.

The grants will fund a variety of projects, events, and activities designed to boost student engagement in the classroom. They were awarded as part of the foundation’s annual “We love Erie’s Public Schools” week.

One foundation board member says investing in these programs is a long-term investment in these students’ future.

“We’re very pleased to be able to award them their money this year so they can continue to work on their projects. The theme for this year was “Engagement” and the teachers proposed engaging ways to keep the kids interested in school and wanting to come back and keeping their work up to par.” said Nancy Sadaly.

We Love Erie’s Public Schools week ended Friday. The $16,000 will fund about 14 projects in the school district.