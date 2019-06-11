Construction is officially underway throughout Erie’s Public Schools.
Projects will include new parking lots at McKinley and Lincoln Elementary Schools. In addition, roofing replacement and brick repointing will be done at Harding Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Other projects include boiler replacement at Erie High School and replacement of emergency generators at Edison and Lincoln Elementary.
The projects are part of an $80.7 million district-wide facilities plan.
Construction will continue throughout the summer.
Erie’s Public Schools begin renovation process
Construction is officially underway throughout Erie’s Public Schools.