Erie’s Public Schools Board of Directors have voted in favor of Superintendent Brian Polito’s “Re-Imagining Plan.”

The Board of Directors voted 8-1 on a plan for the fall.

The plan calls for a combination of in-person instruction and remote learning. Parents and students will still have the option to pick either a fully remote program or the Cyber Academy.

