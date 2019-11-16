Erie’s Public Schools celebrates students’ hard work and dedication with “I Believe” gala

The 6th annual “I Believe” gala was held this evening at the Ambassador Center.

The event is in celebration of the hard work and education of the students in Erie’s Public Schools.

More than 300 people were expected to attend the largest fundraising event of the year. The gala helps continue to provide mini-grants to faculty members for the work they do to give students a successful learning experience.

“It’s really important to us to work together with the district and the faculty especially to provide some opportunities for some students that they may not otherwise have access to, so that’s really our goal through this event.” said Amanda Kochirka, event chair of the I Believe gala.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the partnership for Erie’s Public Schools.