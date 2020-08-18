Erie’s Public Schools expands Pre-K Counts pre-kindergarten program to include 3-year-olds for 20-21 school year

Erie’s Public Schools has announced it has expanded its Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts pre-kindergarten program for the 2020-2021 school year to include children who are 3-years-old before September 1, 2020.

The program provides pre-kindergarten services to at-risk children at no cost to parents.

According to Erie’s Public Schools, expanding enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year to include 3-year-old students allows more children to receive the pre-kindergarten education that will better prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

Families who are interested in enrolling should make an appointment to complete the enrollment process at the district administration building located at 148 W. 21st St.

Appointments can be scheduled by emailing childaccounting@eriesd.org or by calling (814) 874-6150. Beginning Monday, August 24, no appointment is necessary.

All visitors to the district administration building are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A complete list of required documentation and other helpful information is available at eriesd.org/registration.