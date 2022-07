The Pennsylvania Senate has passed a $45 billion budget proposal with 48 of the 50 members voting in favor of the deal.

The overall increase in education funding will help Erie’s Public Schools.

The district confirmed on July 8 that the new state budget includes of $15.8 million in basic education funding.

The Erie School District received about $88 million in basic funding in 2021.

The funding boost from Harrisburg takes that number up to about $104 million for 2023.