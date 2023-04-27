(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As the 2022-2023 school year comes to an end, it’s not too early to start thinking about next year for families in the City of Erie.

Erie’s Public Schools announced they are hosting a spring enrollment event for the upcoming school year across all of their elementary schools on Wednesday, May 17, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Staff members for the school district will be on hand to help parents enroll their child right then and there, however, parents are advised to bring the following if possible:

Proof of child’s age (original or copy of birth certificate)

Child’s immunization record

Photo ID of the parent/guardian

Two proofs of residency (lease, utility bill, vehicle registration or insurance card, etc.)

Parents can start the enrollment process even if they do not have everything listed when they arrive and can also find out which school their child will attend by entering their address in the district’s interactive map tool.

For more information or to enroll your child, check out the school district’s website here.

Staff members will be on location at the following elementary schools: