Erie’s Public Schools hosts re-dedication of Veterans Stadium

Erie’s public schools hosted a Royal re-dedication of Erie Veterans Stadium.

The event featured a performance by the Erie High School Marching Band as well as the unveiling of a new plaque marking the re-dedication. The ceremony preceded the Erie High Royals homecoming football game, which was the first home game of the season.

A new Erie Royals mascot was also introduced…Rocky the Royal Lion.

“The district has been in a financial crisis for the last ten years and we haven’t been able to do a lot of renovations and repairs, so getting this done is the beginning of that,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

The re-dedication showcased the new renovations to the Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium and to pay tribute to veterans.