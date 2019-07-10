Erie’s Public Schools launch ‘Welcome Home’ campaign

Erie Public Schools expect to reach more than 700 homes tomorrow during their launch of the “Welcome Home” campaign.

All day Thursday July 11, 90 teachers, administrators, and members of the Blue Coast Peace Initiative will be traveling door-to-door to encourage charter schools students to return to district schools.

Superintendent Brian Polito said this effort is part of the school financial recovery plan. Polito said charter schools are the driver for tax increases.

Out of the 200 million dollar school budget, 24 million goes to charter schools. Polito said they hope to win over families with what the district has to offer.

“We have some great programming here in the district that the charter schools can’t offer. In most cases our academic performance is better,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie Public Schools.

On average, about 60 students leave for charter schools. Polito would like to decrease that number to 30.