Erie’s Public Schools launches two new programs

Students who fall behind in their studies often want to give up, but two new programs from the Erie School District are working to convince those students not to give up.

The traditional class setting is not for every student. To recognize that, Erie’s Public School’s is extending their programs for the first time.

Erie’s Public Schools is now offering a credit recovery program, along with general education diploma programs.

“Life sometimes is built on second chances and you have to take those second chances and run with them,” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director, Booker T. Washington Center.

The district, along with the Booker T. Washington Center, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, and the Erie County Court of Common Pleas have all joined together to offer GED programs, giving those who need it a chance to chase after their dreams.

“Don’t stop. Keep going and move forward. Everything happens for a reason. You know, sometimes it is not easy to find those reasons. Sometimes you have to get up in the morning and keep pushing forward no matter how hard it is,” said Elizabeth Felicinao, student, General Education Diploma Program.

The credit recovery program is designed to help students from 7th to 12th grade who have fallen behind. Students who take advantage of this option will have a mix of online and face to face instruction.

“One of our big goals is to have 100 percent of our students graduate by 2023/2024 and this just gives them another avenue to get that done,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie Public Schools.

One local judge further explained the importance of this program for students and how they can make the change to dictate their future.

“Any ‘at risk student’ that comes through the court system, whether a dependent or delinquent child, that we can give them tools to succeed and one of those is an education, perhaps the most important,” said Judge John Trucilla, Erie County.

If you’re someone looking to get a fresh start or second, one student is leaving you with a message, “Don’t give up.”

Both of the programs are hosted at the Booker T. Washington Center.