(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the school year drawing closer every day, Erie’s Public Schools and Metz Culinary Management are inviting the public to come down to their job fair this week.

According to their Facebook, Metz and the Erie School District will be hosting a job fair on August 10 and 11 as well as August 14 and 15 at Erie’s School District Culinary Center located at 255 East 19th Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Metz Culinary Management is looking to fill openings for dining and environmental services team members and is offering immediate interviews as part of the job fair.

Metz is offering competitive wages and benefits to go along with the option for daily pay, your choice of full or part-time employment, on-site training, a fun and social working environment to go along with summers and school holidays off.

No experience is necessary, for more information on Metz as well as current job openings, check out their website here.