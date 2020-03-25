Erie’s Public Schools modifying meal distribution schedule

The Erie School District announcing today that they are modifying its meal distribution schedule as the district works to serve families as well as ensuring the health and safety of the entire Erie’s Public Schools community.

Beginning on Monday, meals will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesday and Friday only from 10:00am until 1:00pm. Meals will no longer be distribute on Tuesday and Thursday.

These meals will be distributed only at these locations:

All district elementary schools

All district middle schools

Erie High School

Meals will no longer be distributed at the following locations:

Collegiate Academy

Patrick J DiPaolo Student Success Center at Emerson Gridley

The Perseus House Charter School of Excellence

Robert Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School

Families may pick up meals at the school closest to them regardless of the school their student attends.

Though this schedule is changing, it is important to note that students will receive the same number of meals each week. Students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. Every Friday, students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.