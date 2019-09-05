Erie’s public schools offering a cyber choice academy

School is just beginning for some, but Erie Public’s Schools is announcing an additional option for students if the traditional classroom setting is not for them.

The Cyber Choice Academy is giving students in all grade levels a chance to learn online. If parents chose this program, it is free and students still have a chance to participate in any extra curricular activities within the district.

“There are 80 different courses through this program,” said Erica Erwin, coordinator of public relations and strategic communications. “There is a lot of different opportunities for them and it just offers the flexibility that we know some of our families need.”

Students who choose this program in kindergarten through fifth grade are required to meet with a teacher in person twice a week.