Erie’s Public Schools online enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students now open

Erie’s Public Schools has announced that online enrollment for the 2020/2021 school year is now open for students entering pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

You can visit https://eriepac.scriborder.com/ to register your incoming pre-kindergartner or kindergartner.

Families who do not have access to technology or who need in-person support should make an appointment to complete the enrollment process at the district administration building located at 148 West 21st Street.

Appointments can be scheduled by emailing childaccounting@eriesd.org or by calling (814) 874-6150.

According to Erie’s Public Schools, online registration for students in grades 1-12 will be available in the near future.

Children entering pre-kindergarten must be 4-years-old before September 1, 2020. Children entering kindergarten must be 5-years-old before September 1, 2020.

Complete requirements and a printable enrollment packet for families enrolling in person can be found at eriesd.org/registration.