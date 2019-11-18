Erie’s Public Schools providing free transportation to parent-teacher conferences

Breaking News
Erie’s Public Schools are providing free bus rides for parent-teacher conferences this week.

The buses will run continuously on 20-minute loops between community centers and schools.

The Martin Luther King Center, the Booker T. Washington Center, the John F. Kennedy Center, and the Boys and Girls Club are serving as transportation points between area schools.

Buses will run from 9 am to 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 21, and from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, November 22nd .

You can call the district administration building at 874-6000 for more information.

