Erie’s Public Schools tackle ventilation and technology issues

It’s an issue that the Erie Public School District knew they had — major ventilation problems at several of their school buildings. What they didn’t expect is the number of buildings impacted.

An early report given by a contractor showed ventilation issues throughout the Erie Public School District buildings. The issues vary from minor to major. This led the Erie School Board and superintendent to pull the plug for in-person learning until November 4th.

Five out of 16 district buildings, Edison, Wilson, Collegiate, Erie High School and Emerson-Gridley are all sharing the same issue. The pneumatic control systems are not properly pushing “fresh” air in and out of the rooms.

The minor issues at the other 11 schools are expected to cost around $300,000. District officials are still waiting on an estimate on the five major buildings.

“We do have money set aside in our capital funds account as part of the facilities plan to make some of these upgrades.” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations for Erie’s Public Schools.

The ventilation systems were scheduled to be upgraded in the third phase of the district’s renovation plan. The pandemic has put the upgrades on the priority list. Students enrolled in a special education and trade courses will be permitted back into the buildings with the remaining students taking courses online.

“There are pockets in each of the buildings we have deemed need major repairs that do have adequate, fresh air.” Brokman said.

Some believe the decision to allow in-person learning prior to the ventilation report was a premature move.

“I just feel like that should have been a part of the plan from the beginning to just include ‘We might not go back.'” said Angela McNair, Director of the Erie School Board.

McNair said she believed if the school year will go off without a hitch, faculty, teachers, administration and school board members will need to make themselves readily available to not only the students, but parents as well.

“We need to make sure, we have to provide support. We have a lot of people that are not tech savvy. A lot of parents and students do not have the knowledge to navigate through the systems we are providing them.” McNair said.

The district will supply students that need internet connections with a wireless hotspot. They expect the last shipments of Chromebooks and hotspots to arrive at the end of this week.