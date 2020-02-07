1  of  2
Statement released regarding arrest of one of the individuals involved in drug raid Erie Police charge two people in drug raid
Erie’s Public Schools, United Way of Erie County, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor and Hamot Health Foundation release statement regarding arrest of one of the individuals involved in drug raid

Local News
Erie’s Public Schools, United Way of Erie County, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor and Hamot Health Foundation have released a statement regarding the arrest of Jamilia Gates as part of a drug raid.

They have released the following statement:

“We are fully committed to the school, its students, families and staff. Ms. Gates was immediately suspended pending an on-going investigation and the partners will fully cooperate with the Erie Bureau of Police in this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation and share additional information as it becomes available to us.”

