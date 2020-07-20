Erie’s Public Schools will discuss return plans for fall Wednesday

Administrators from Erie’s Public Schools will discuss the district’s plan to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 academic year Wednesday morning at 9 a. m. at Strong Vincent Middle School.

Brian Polito, the superintendent of EPS, Teresa Szumigala, the assistant superintendent of EPS, and Dr. Angela Kownacki, the director of pupil services of EPS will present the detailed plan that reflects the latest health and safety guidance from local and state agencies.

It also outlines multiple options for families considering how their children will return to school in the fall.

Administrators will also discuss the latest updates in district transportation policy and the district’s plan to provide a Chromebook or iPad to every student.