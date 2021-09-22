Erie’s Public Works Department prepares for removal of Kahkwa Bridge

The City of Erie’s Public Works Department is preparing for the removal of the Kahkwa Bridge.

According to Erie’s Public Works, Kahkwa Boulevard between Superior Avenue and Crescent Drive will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday morning.

The department is going to be down milling the bridge.

The Assistant Director of Public Works says the Yacht Club will close and there will be detours for residents in the area.

“If someone is living down there, part of the contract is to shuttle back and forth between Ferncliff, Yacht Club and Ravine Drive if need be. 6th and Marilyn is going to be converted into a four-way stop for traffic. That’s going to be redirected due to the Kahkwa Bridge closing.” said A.J. Antolik.

Antolik says the bridge should be completely down by October 11th.

