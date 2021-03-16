Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled for second year

Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is being passed over for a second year in a row.

But, there are businesses preparing to serve the community in the same way they’ve been operating ever since this pandemic began.

The Erie Downtown Partnership’s executive director says you can still celebrate the holiday by supporting local businesses.

“We have a situation where not just the state, the county and city, all want to make sure our community is safe. And the best way of doing so would be not to host a formal parade. I do understand people will be out and about, and we just ask people to do their part to make Erie safe,” said John Buchna, executive director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

St. Patrick’s Day is this Wednesday.