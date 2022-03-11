Saturday’s expected snow and wind chill has forced City of Erie leaders to postpone the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in three years. However, local bars and restaurants are not letting this put a damper on their business.

City of Erie leaders played it safe when they decided to postpone the parade until March 19, 2022. They said that it was the right call.

“We had a lot of concerns just about the snow. If we do get six to eight inches downtown, removing the snow from the streets was an issue. The wind chill factor as well as there is supposed to be some pretty high winds,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

They said they wanted to do it right after a two-year hiatus.

“We want to make sure that if we do have a parade that it is good for the participants, spectators, businesses downtown. I think we are going to have a much better time next week,” Tamulonis said.

Tamulonis said that the postponement of the parade should not stop residents from supporting local bars and restaurants.

“Come downtown tomorrow, there’s going to be tons of great specials happening in bars and restaurants and happy hours and stuff. You can some come downtown and have a great St. Patrick’s Day weekend and now we get two St. Patrick’s Day weekends,” Tamulonis said.

The General Manager at Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub on State Street says this would almost be like having two parades.

“We just had to change things around a little and made an adjustment, but we are going to keep our live music and have the bar open,” said Rachael Goddard, Molly Brannigan Irish Pub General Manager.

At the Plymouth Tavern, representatives said they are just glad that the parade was postponed and not cancelled.

“We want everybody to be healthy, happy and safe. All of our reservations and everything has been oved and we are opening at noon and just looking forward to having next week instead,” said A.J. Hanson, Plymouth Tavern Bartender.

The new parade date is set for Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.