Erie’s Swanny’s Tavern will remain closed

The owner of an Eastside Erie bar facing multiple violations following a series of inspections has decided to sell the business.

Swanny’s Tavern on East 8th Street was recently re-inspected, and those inspectors found many violations uncorrected from the original inspection.

The owner has surrendered his liquor license to Liquor Control Enforcement who will hold the license until a buyer can be found.

The Nuisance Bar Task Force coordinated a series of inspections, including fire and electrical code, health code, and liquor law violations.

The property and the liquor license could be sold together or separately.

